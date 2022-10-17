fbpx
Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeLeisure and NatureStunning Saturday in Mid October — video
Leisure and NaturePlacesWeather

Stunning Saturday in Mid October — video

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
12

Who would have thought that we were going to see such splendid weather on October 15th — windless, clear skies and chilly but gorgeous weather. 

On such days, the Faroese landscapes become a pure pleasure to behold, and the Kaldsbaksfjørður fjord northeast of Tórshavn was a great case in point this Saturday. 

We stopped at Kaldbaksbotnur, took out our bicycles and went for a ride from there to see the amazing Tíggjará waterfall midway toward the village Kaldbak further south. 

What a magnificent display!

Creeks were full from previous days of rainfall, running forcefully down the slopes, falling vertically over rocky mountain terrains to race further on their track bound for the sea.

Up on the mountain side, people can be spotted herding sheep for the autumn roundup.

Back at Kaldbaksbotnur, the sceneries continued to wow. Magic vistas of the fjord. Water cascading beautifully down the hill.

Up in the air with a drone, we can see it’s more cloudy toward the west, yet we get a decent visual of the small island Koltur opposite the village Norðradalur.

Luckily we brought with us some recording equipment and were able to document on video our little outing on what was truly a stunning Saturday.

Previous articleSkansi Offshore, Equinor in joint project to develop ammonia-fueled vessel
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy