Stunning Saturday in Mid October — video

Who would have thought that we were going to see such splendid weather on October 15th — windless, clear skies and chilly but gorgeous weather.

On such days, the Faroese landscapes become a pure pleasure to behold, and the Kaldsbaksfjørður fjord northeast of Tórshavn was a great case in point this Saturday.

We stopped at Kaldbaksbotnur, took out our bicycles and went for a ride from there to see the amazing Tíggjará waterfall midway toward the village Kaldbak further south.

What a magnificent display!

Creeks were full from previous days of rainfall, running forcefully down the slopes, falling vertically over rocky mountain terrains to race further on their track bound for the sea.

Up on the mountain side, people can be spotted herding sheep for the autumn roundup.

Back at Kaldbaksbotnur, the sceneries continued to wow. Magic vistas of the fjord. Water cascading beautifully down the hill.

Up in the air with a drone, we can see it’s more cloudy toward the west, yet we get a decent visual of the small island Koltur opposite the village Norðradalur.

Luckily we brought with us some recording equipment and were able to document on video our little outing on what was truly a stunning Saturday.