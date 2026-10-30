Faroese choir Tarira triumphs with three major awards at int’l competition in Greece

The Faroese chamber choir Tarira, conducted by Bernharður Wilkinson, achieved a resounding international victory at the 6th Kalamata International Choir Competition & Festival in Greece earlier this month. Competing against 36 choirs from 16 countries, the ensemble returned home with three top honors, securing their path to the prestigious World Choir Games in Austria next summer.

Tarira dominated its categories during the festival held from October 8–12, 2026, delivering stellar performances that resonated deeply with the international jury. The choir emerged as the outright winner of the Mixed Choirs—Difficulty Level I category.

In the highly competitive Sacred Choral Music a cappella category, they were awarded a prestigious Golden Diploma—Level VI, earning a remarkably high score of 25.61 points. Their sacred repertoire featured profound performances, including Michael John Trotta’s dramatic Dies Irae and Paul Mealor’s Ubi caritas, both performed at the Holy Taxiarches Church in Kalamata.

Furthermore, Tarira received a Special Prize for the stylistically outstanding interpretation of William Byrd’s Renaissance composition, Laudibus in sanctis. Reflecting on the intense preparation required to compete at this level, the choir shared on social media, “All the hard work was worth it!”

Eyes on Linz

Beyond the trophies, Tarira’s high-scoring performance has officially qualified them to compete in the World Choir Games in Linz, Austria, in July 2027. This achievement perfectly sets the stage for a landmark year, as the choir will also celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2027.

Following their return, the Tórshavn City Council hosted a celebratory reception to honor the group’s contribution to Faroese cultural diplomacy. During the reception, Tórshavn Mayor Elsa Berg praised the choir’s dedication, noting that an international achievement of this scale does not happen by accident.

“This is a magnificent achievement that you can be immensely proud of,” Mayor Berg stated. “It is the clear result of goal-oriented hard work, intensive practice, and a choir that sets exceptionally high standards for itself.”

With their eyes now set on Austria, Tarira has firmly cemented its reputation as one of the Faroe Islands’ finest musical ambassadors on the global stage.