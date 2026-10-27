Faroese women secure convincing win over Austria in final Euro build-up

VIENNA — The Faroe Islands Women’s National Handball Team delivered a statement performance on Saturday, defeating a seasoned Austrian side 32-27 on their home court. The resounding five-goal victory capped off a highly successful two-match friendly series in Austria, signaling that Claus Mogensen’s squad is in peak form just six weeks ahead of their historic European Championship appearance in Poland.

Following a hard-fought 33-33 draw on Thursday, the Faroese made critical defensive adjustments that effectively disarmed the Austrian offense. After heading into halftime with a narrow 13-12 lead, the Faroese rapidly expanded the gap early in the second half. From that point onward, the hosts never threatened a comeback, even as the Faroese bench rotated extensively.

Team captain Pernille Brandenborg led the scoring with an impressive 7 goals while anchoring a formidable central defense. Playmaker Jana Mittún dictated the tempo masterfully, recording 4 goals and an astonishing 10 assists. Additional crucial contributions came from Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy (4 goals, 4 assists) and Rannvá Olsen (4 goals). Between the posts, Rakul Wardum provided a stellar first-half presence with 8 saves, while Annika Fríðheim Petersen locked it down late with 5 saves of her own.

Seamless integration

To fully appreciate this result, one only has to look back at the 2022 European Championship qualifiers, where the Faroe Islands suffered distinct four and five-goal losses against Austria. Shifting the paradigm to an away draw and a commanding five-goal victory underscores a profound elevation in the baseline standard of Faroese women’s handball.

“It was highly positive to see this progress, and we also succeeded in creating opportunities with many different combinations,” head coach Claus Mogensen told news daily Portal.fo.

Mogensen utilized this trip to integrate an astonishing six debutantes into the senior squad:

• Silja Geirsdóttir Eystberg

• Ró Reginsdóttir

• Rakul Borgarlíð Joensen

• Joan Rúnadóttir Johannesen

• Christina Turiðardóttir Arge

• Agatha Kjærbæk Djurhuus

Despite their lack of international experience, these young players didn’t miss a beat. Eystberg took immediate responsibility by netting 2 goals (including a penalty), while wingers Johannesen and Arge each capitalized with 2 crucial goals apiece. Mogensen expressed immense satisfaction with how fluid the offensive production remained—scoring 33 and 32 goals across the two fixtures—even when navigating completely experimental lineups.

Healthy selection

The immediate tactical takeaway is a healthy selection headache for the coaching staff, who are scheduled to announce the final 18-player Euro roster next week.

The team achieved these results while resting H71 wing star Anna Elisabeth Halsdóttir Weyhe. Key defensive pillar Lív Bentsdóttir Zachariasen is also on track to recover from a broken finger in time for the tournament. Though missing the sidelined Súna Krossteig Hansen (knee surgery), the depth displayed in Vienna proves the Faroese can absorb personnel absences against top-tier European nations.

The squad will reconvene in a month’s time for their final blockbuster preparation. They travel to Trondheim, Norway, to test themselves against international heavyweights Norway and Denmark in the Golden League, before officially flying out to Katowice, Poland, on December 3. Their historic Euro campaign throws off on December 5th against Ukraine.