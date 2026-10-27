HomeAviation, Ports & ShippingAtlantic Airways orders two more Airbus A320neos in fleet overhaul
Aviation, Ports & Shipping

Atlantic Airways orders two more Airbus A320neos in fleet overhaul

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
An Airbus A320neo over Tindhólmur. Image credit: Airbus.

Atlantic Airways has finalized an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft, marking a milestone in the airline’s long-term strategy to operate a fully standardized, next-generation fleet.

The new aircraft are scheduled for delivery early next decade and bring the airline’s total backlog to four ordered A320neo aircraft. The acquisitions are part of a massive 2 billion DKK (268 million EUR) long-term investment plan that also includes the upcoming renewal of the airline’s helicopter fleet.

Atlantic Airways CEO Jóhanna á Bergi, flanked by Johan Pelissier, President of Airbus Region Europe, Head of Commercial Europe (left), and Atlantic Airways chairman Niels Mortensen. Image credit: Atlantic Airways.

Atlantic Airways currently operates a mixed fleet consisting of one owned A320ceo, one leased A320ceo, and two leased A320neo aircraft. Moving to an all-A320neo layout is a deliberate move to streamline maintenance, optimize operational costs, and capitalize on the model’s 20-percent fuel savings and 50-percent noise reduction compared to previous generations.

Niels Mortensen, Chairman of the Board of Atlantic Airways, signed the agreement at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse.

“Our ambition is to operate a fleet consisting exclusively of A320neo aircraft, and this agreement marks a significant step towards achieving that goal,” Mr. Mortensen stated, adding that final decisions regarding the engine selection are currently being finalized.

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SourceFaroe Business Report
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