Faroe claims decisive 38-33 victory over Kosovo in Euro 2026 qualifier

The Faroese men’s national handball team kicked off their EHF Euro 2026 qualification campaign with a compelling 38-33 victory against Kosovo tonight at a packed Tjarnir arena. Controlled aggression and a blistering first-half attack paced the home side to two opening points in Group 4, despite a spirited second-half resurgence from the visitors.

The Faroe Islands found their rhythm immediately, jumping out to a 5-3 lead in the opening five minutes. Fueled by the clinical playmaking and scoring of Óli Mittún, the Faroese offense cut through Kosovo’s defensive lines with ease. By the 15-minute mark, the lead had stretched to five goals (13-8).

Goalkeeper Nicholas Satchwell anchored the defensive end, pulling off critical saves that allowed the Faroese transition game to thrive. A dominant final stretch of the first half sent the teams into the locker rooms with Faroe holding a commanding 24-16 halftime advantage.

Composure amid pressure

The second half saw a change in momentum as Kosovo adjusted their tactics to slow down the Faroese attack. While the home team maintained a comfortable 34-26 cushion at the 45-minute mark, unforced errors and missed opportunities allowed Kosovo to creep back into the game.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, Kosovo rallied to cut the deficit to seven goals, bringing the scoreline to 37-30. Despite the late pressure, head coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen’s squad held their nerve. Late-game insurance goals from Rói Ellefsen á Skipagøtu stalled Kosovo’s momentum. The second half also featured a milestone moment for local fans as Pauli Høj netted his first-ever senior international goal for the Faroe Islands.

While Kosovo outscored the hosts 17-14 in the second period, the damage done in the first 30 minutes proved insurmountable, locking in the 38-33 final result.

With two points firmly secured on home soil, the Faroe Islands now turn their attention to a highly anticipated away fixture against tournament heavyweights Ukraine on Sunday.