International travelers fuel massive surge in Faroese inter-island transit

Public transport operator Strandfaraskip Landsins (SSL) has reported a historic 11.6-percent surge in summer passenger numbers, with credit card data revealing that travelers from 87 different nations utilized the Faroe Islands’ domestic ferry network.

The figures, which align with record-breaking passenger traffic reported at Vágar Airport, highlight an unprecedented boom in Faroe Islands tourism during the peak months of June, July, and August. According to SSL, a total 232,664 people traveled on the operator’s inter-island ferry routes (Oyggjaleiðir) this summer, up significantly from 208,418 during the same period last year.

Shifting demographics

While SSL says it does not currently log the exact nationality of every passenger, a sharp rise in the sale of multi-day tourist TravelCards strongly indicates a growing international presence.

Transaction records show that after domestic Faroese commuters and visiting Danes, the top five most frequent users of foreign credit cards on the ferry fleet were from:

• United States

• Germany

• China

• Italy

• France

“The trend is clear,” SSL noted. “While we have always served as a lifeline for our local communities, the global interest in exploring the islands via public transit has grown exponentially. The popularity of our short-term TravelCards demonstrates that international visitors are increasingly choosing to experience the Faroes on foot and by water.”

To better capture this shifting landscape, SSL has confirmed that it is already modifying its digital infrastructure.

“Our booking system will be adapted so that we can obtain more precise statistics over exactly where people who sail with SSL’s inter-island routes come from,” the agency stated in an official release.

The traffic spike was not distributed evenly, with certain remote island routes seeing dramatic influxes. The Hestur route (Hestleiðin) recorded a staggering 75-percent increase in passengers compared to the summer of last year.

Meanwhile, the Kalsoy route (Kalsoyarleiðin)—famed globally as a filmmaking location—saw an increase of 17,637 passengers over the summer stretch. The substantial figures further solidify the Faroe Islands’ status as a premier global destination, even as local infrastructure adapts to accommodate the strain.