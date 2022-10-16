Skansi Offshore, Equinor in joint project to develop ammonia-fueled vessel

Skansi Offshore on behalf of its support vessel Kongsborg has signed a new three-year contract with Norwegian energy giant Equinor, the company announced, adding that as part of the contract a new battery power supply system will be installed on board the Kongsborg. Also the vessel owner-operator has reportedly presented a project with a target to modify the vessel to be able to run with ammonia as fuel.

“The company will exert its best endeavors to contribute to the outcome of this project with the purpose of converting the Kongsborg if and when the technology has been qualified,” said Jens Meinhard Rasmussen, CEO of Skansi Offshore. “Terms and conditions including potential extension of the contract are to be mutually agreed once the solution is ready for implementation.”

Skansi Offshore and Equinor have likewise used the option to extend their existing contract concerning support vessel Sjoborg for a one-year period, that is up until November 2023, with the option of further extending the contract for four years. Having provided field services to Equinor in the past five years, Sjoborg was first in Skansi Offshore’s fleet to have a battery power supply system installed.

The Sjoborg was fitted with fuel-saving battery power supply in 2017, with Kongsborg now on course to be equipped with the equivalent, and later set for likely conversion to become ammonia-fueled.