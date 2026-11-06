Tórshavn greenlights new housing project to boost capital’s rental market

New rental apartments are coming to Tórshavn following a newly approved housing development partnership between housing association Bústaðir and construction firm HVT.

The Tórshavn City Council recently approved the sale of land along Villingardalsvegur to pave the way for the project, and the official land deed was formally signed yesterday, November 5th, 2026.

According to the City Council, the upcoming residential complex will feature 37 new rental units divided into three distinct layout sizes to meet diverse housing needs:

• 20 apartments measuring 53 square meters

• 3 apartments measuring 73m2

• 14 apartments measuring 85m2

Local officials view this development as a crucial step toward creating a more dynamic and inclusive real estate market in the capital area.

Mayor Elsa Berg expressed strong enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the importance of expanding local housing options.

Computer rendition of the planned housing complex at Villingardalsvegur. Image credit: Image credit: Tórshavn Municipality.

“We are very excited about this project,” Mayor Berg stated. “More rental apartments are an important contribution to a more diverse housing market. Providing a wider variety of choices is a key requirement for people to find a home, settle down, and thrive within the municipality.”

Anja Weyhe, chairwoman of the Building and Urban Planning Committee, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that bringing varied housing solutions to all corners of the municipality remains a top priority for local government.

The sale of the land marks the initial phase of the build, which is a major pillar in the city’s strategy to scale up rental availability. Construction is expected to move forward swiftly, with the apartments projected for completion by spring 2028.