Bad weather delays Norröna ferry arrival

Smyril Line passenger ferry Norröna has been significantly delayed due to severe weather conditions in Denmark, pushing its arrival in Tórshavn back by over 36 hours.

The vessel, which departed from Hirtshals just before noon on Sunday, is currently taking shelter near Arendal in southern Norway to ride out gale force winds, state broadcaster KVF reported.

The Norröna was originally scheduled to dock in the Faroese capital on Tuesday morning. However, it is now expected to arrive at 11:30 PM on Wednesday night. Consequently, the ferry’s subsequent onward departure to Iceland has also been pushed back to Thursday morning at 12:30 AM, according to Smyril Line.