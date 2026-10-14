Landslides, wind damage, and transit gridlock as storm batters Faroes

A severe autumn storm bringing a dangerous combination of torrential rain and violent gale-force winds has locked down much of the Faroe Islands today. The extreme weather has left a trail of structural destruction, triggered multiple landslides across primary roads, and forced a near-total collapse of the country’s transport infrastructure.

Flying structures

The storm’s ferocious wind gusts have caused severe damage to buildings on both Eysturoy and Streymoy. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

• Skála: Around 4:00 PM, emergency responders from Strendur and the Skálafjørður fire brigade were rushed to the scene after a massive section of a barn roof was ripped entirely off. The wind carried the heavy structure roughly 100 meters through the air before it slammed into two residential houses, causing extensive damage.

• Gøta: Intense local gusts also caused havoc in Eysturoy’s Gøta area, online news daily Eyp.fo reported. In Norðragøta, a residential roof was severely damaged by the wind. A stone’s throw away, at the local fish processing plant, Fiskavirkið, the entire facility was completely submerged under floodwaters during the afternoon, making it necessary for the fire department to arrive and deploy heavy water pumps. In neighboring Syðrugøta, a violent gust completely destroyed a local work shed.

• Hvalvík: The severe gales completely tore the roof off the commercial building of local company HP Jarn. Sharp metal roof sheets have been sent flying in all directions, creating an incredibly lethal hazard for anyone outdoors.

Faced with the danger of flying debris, the Faroe Islands Police issued an urgent directive strictly instructing all residents in Hvalvík and neighboring Streymnes to remain indoors until conditions improve.

Landslides

Heavy, relentless downpours quickly saturated the steep Faroese hillsides, triggering multiple landslides that choked off critical traffic arteries.

• Fuglafjørður: Just before midday, a substantial landslide struck the main road between Breiðá and Fuglafjørður, completely blocking the route. Crews from the local municipality and the national road authority, Landsverk, deployed heavy machinery to clear the heavy mud and rock debris, successfully reopening the road by 1:30 PM.

• Funningur: Later in the afternoon, Landsverk regional manager Árni Jacobsen confirmed that two separate landslides had completely blocked the road leading to Funningur. Clearing crews worked rapidly under hazardous conditions, and the route was safely reopened to traffic by 3:55 PM.

Travel at standstill

National ferry and bus operator SSL had to systematically shut down its maritime and overland networks as sailing and driving conditions became untenable.

• Smyril ferry: The crucial maritime link between Suðuroy and Tórshavn managed only its single morning trip before all remaining departures for the day were cancelled.

• Other island ferries: All afternoon and evening sailings to Kalsoy and Hvannasund were suspended, including the 2:45 PM trip from Hvannasund. The Teistin ferry ceased operations immediately following its late-afternoon runs (4:20 PM from Tórshavn and 4:50 PM from Nólsoy).

• Buses: Regional bus services have been suspended entirely in Suðuroy, alongside numerous primary routes across the mainland.

International travelers are also experiencing major delays. Strong crosswinds have heavily disrupted operations at Vágar Airport, following the seasonal pattern of autumn storms that regularly test air travel in the North Atlantic.

Outlook

The intense weather system is expected to pound the islands well into tonight and Thursday. With the ground already heavily waterlogged, authorities warn that the risk of further landslides and localized flooding remains exceptionally high.

For the latest updates on ferry and bus schedules, travelers are strongly advised to monitor ssl.fo. Real-time flight adjustments can be tracked via the Vagar Airport departure boards.