Faroe grabs crucial away point after dramatic draw in Montenegro

The Faroese men’s national handball team secured a hard-fought 34-34 draw against Montenegro in Podgorica earlier today during the second round of the EHF Euro 2028 qualifiers. The result keeps the Faroe Islands in a strong position in Group 4, currently sitting in second place with 3 points.

The qualification clash in Podgorica developed into an intense, back-and-forth thriller where neither side could break away, as the scoring margin never exceeded two goals throughout the entire match.

The Faroe Islands showcased exceptional offensive movement by carving out over 40 major scoring opportunities. However, converting those chances proved difficult against Montenegro’s formidable goalkeeper, Nebojsa Simic, who recorded 10 spectacular saves to frustrate the Faroese attack.

Dramatic finale

The tactical landscape shifted rapidly in the final stretch when the Faroe Islands found themselves trailing by two goals with only seven minutes remaining on the clock. A resilient comeback anchored by Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, who shouldered immense offensive responsibility in the final ten minutes, completely turned the tide.

Alongside á Skipagøtu, Vilhelm Poulsen delivered a masterclass performance by netting seven goals and anchoring the defense. Their combined efforts put the Faroe Islands ahead by one goal with possession of the ball and just 90 seconds left to play.

The dramatic finale concluded with a highly debated sequence when Óli Mittún broke through the defense while being held. The Spanish officiating crew opted not to blow the whistle for a penalty, and a subsequent late Faroese suspension ultimately sealed the 34-34 draw.

Group 4 standings:

Position Team Points 1 Hungary 4 2 Faroe Islands 3 3 Montenegro 1 4 Kosovo 0

Team Faroe faces a demanding schedule ahead to lock in their Euro 2028 spot, beginning with a massive double-header against Hungary this coming March, followed by the final qualifiers against Kosovo and Montenegro in April.