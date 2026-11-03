Faroese poetry collection wins prestigious American translation prize

A Faroese poetry collection is set to make waves in the international literary world this November, following its selection for a prestigious American award.

The collection, titled Lívfrøðiliga samansetingin í einum dropa av havvatni minnir um blóðið í mínum æðrum by Faroese poet, curator, and scholar Kim Simonsen, will be released in English by the American publisher White Pine Press.

Translated from Faroese by Randi Ward, the English edition is titled The Biological Composition of a Drop of Seawater Is Reminiscent of the Blood in My Veins. Ahead of its release, the book has already won The Cliff Becker Book Prize in Translation, a notable American accolade celebrating outstanding works of literature in translation.

The collection has already earned a glowing endorsement from prominent American writer Christopher Merrill, author of Flares and director of the influential International Writing Program at the University of Iowa.

International breakthrough

In a review featured on the back cover, Merrill describes the book as a “marvelous book-length meditation on the sea, refracted through the death of [Simonsen’s] seafaring father.”

Merrill praises Simonsen’s ability to weave everyday observations with vast existential themes:

“This Faroese poet, curator, and scholar has discovered ingenious means of connecting quotidian details, changes in the weather, and movements of the sea to larger existential matters in a language at once spare and merciless… [The book] offers not only a brilliant contribution to the tradition of wisdom literature but a new way to read the land- and seascapes of our lives.”

The American prize marks the latest milestone in Simonsen’s accelerating international breakthrough. Just last month, in October, Simonsen was a featured guest at the Minsheng Art Museum in Shanghai, where his poetry reading attracted a virtual audience of approximately 9,600 online viewers.

Building on that momentum, a publishing deal was recently finalized to bring the Chinese editions of two of Simonsen’s books to readers in Asia, further solidifying the global reach of contemporary Faroese literature.