Violent storm causes fatal incident in Vágur

A tragic workplace fatality in Vágur has overshadowed widespread structural damage as emergency crews across the Faroe Islands assess the aftermath of a violent autumn storm.

The Faroe Islands Police responded to a fatal emergency call at 2:16 PM on Wednesday at the Bygma Suðuroy timber shop located in the Oyrarnar industrial area of Vágur.

Two employees were working outdoors in the gale-force winds to secure loose building materials and lumber when the tragedy occurred. Initial findings indicate that the extreme wind likely weaponized loose debris, blowing a heavy object into the 40-year-old victim.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival. While the police have linked the death to the hurricane-force weather conditions, the exact sequence of events remains under active investigation. The Faroese Safety Authority (Arbeiðseftirlitið) has been formally summoned to the scene to conduct a full occupational safety review alongside law enforcement, according to news daily In.fo.

Meanwhile, local authorities have confirmed at least 51 distinct reports of property damage alongside severe disruptions that forced the total closure of key public infrastructure.

Police station flooded

In Klaksvík, the regional police station had to shut down indefinitely after suffering catastrophic water damage, In.fo further reported. Torrential rain caused massive water pooling in the public square shared by the local medical center and the station. Floodwaters breached the facility, completely destroying its electrical panel and oil heating system. The station has been left entirely without power, forcing authorities to direct all residents with urgent administrative tasks or passport needs to the headquarters in Tórshavn.

Trail of destruction

First responders handled dozens of secondary emergencies throughout the mainland as the storm peaked.

• Skála: A large barn roof was ripped entirely from its foundation and carried 100 meters through the air before destroying parts of two residential houses.

• Hvalvík: Airborne metal sheets torn from the HP Jarn commercial facility created a lethal outdoor environment, prompting police to order all local residents to stay entirely indoors.

Severe flooding submerged the Fiskavirkið fish processing plant in Gøta. In Hvannasund, a local boathouse was destroyed. A Faroese Road Authority (Landsverk) building lost its roof sheets at Hundsarabotnur.

Transit across the Faroes remains severely hindered by waterlogged hillsides and debris clearance, though the extreme winds have finally begun to subside.