Voxbotn line-up announced with Danish artists predominant

The highly popular Voxbotn music event at the Vágsbotn square in Tórshavn, is set take place on August 20th and 21st.

With this year marking Voxbotn’s 10th anniversary, this iteration of Voxbotn is being substantially enlarged and will span two days instead of the usual one day. Technically, according to organizers Vox Entertainment, the postponed Voxbotn 2020 will take place on Friday August 20th while Voxbotn 2021 will take place on Saturday August 21st.

All tickets purchased for Voxbotn 2020 will still be valid for August 20th, while tickets for both days can be purchased via ebillett.fo, we’re told.

This year’s line-up, as announced to date, includes almost exclusively Nordic artists, predominantly from Denmark:

• Outlandish (Denmark)

• Branco (Denmark)

• Amina (Denmark

• Burhan G (Denmark)

• Mold (Faroe)

• Sam Feldt (The Netherlands)

• Christopher (Denmark)

• Signar og John (Faroe)

• Swangah (Faroe)

• Hanne Boel (Denmark)

• Sanne Salomonsen (Denmark)

• Aura Dione (Denmark)

• The Antonelli Orchestra (Denmark)

• John Martin & Michel Zitron (Sweden)

• Robin Schulz (Germany)