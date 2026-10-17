Excellent turnout at Eiði’s Fall Festival despite lighter sheep weights

The annual Fall Festival (Heystfagnaður) is about to conclude at Eiði in the north of Eysturoy, drawing crowds from across the islands to celebrate traditional Faroese agricultural roots.

“The turnout has been excellent,” Eiði mayor Jógvan í Skorini told this publication on Saturday, underscoring the enduring popularity of the event.

The festival has carved out a unique reputation for its distinct, almost kitschy flavor. Organizers transformed local spaces—repurposing old boathouses and rustic sheds—to create a charming, informal atmosphere. The venue design is a deliberate nod to the rugged spirit and community energy that defines traditional Faroese sheep tending.

Sheep in the spotlight

According to the festival’s official organizers, the event centers squarely on the sheep and the rich heritage built around them. Activities take a deep dive into historical customs, traditional slaughtering (fletting), local history, and agriculture.

While smaller events took place leading up to and after the weekend, Saturday marked the main day of celebrations.

The program featured a wide array of activities, including:

• ‘Guess the Weight’ competition, where attendees estimated the live weight of a ram;

• Yarn skein competitions celebrating local textile crafts;

• Tasting booths featuring e.g. traditional rolled sausage (rullupylsa) and meat sausage (kjøtpylsa);

• Live music performances;

• Workshops tailored specifically for children and the young at heart;

• The crowning of the ‘Best Slaughterer’, showcasing mastery of traditional farming skills.

Lighter livestock

While spirits were high at Eiði, broader data reveals a tougher season for Faroese agriculture. Reports from government-owned broadcaster Kringvarp Føroya (KVF) indicate that the ongoing slaughter season across the country is showing highly uneven results compared to last year.

Agricultural advisor Jens Ivan í Gerðinum from Búnaðarstovan in Kollafjørður noted that the average carcass weight at their facility dropped to just under 33 pounds. This marks a decrease of a little over two pounds compared to last year’s exceptionally high yields.

Experts attribute the lower weight directly to the heavy rainfall that plagued the islands throughout August and September.

“This is exactly the period when the ewes stop milking and the lambs must learn to graze and get fat off the final summer grass,” í Gerðinum told KVF. “When there is heavy precipitation, as we saw this year, the sheep simply graze less than usual.”

Despite the dip in weight, local farmers emphasize that carcass quality remains good, ensuring that the traditional autumn delicacies enjoyed at festivals like the one in Eiði remain as high-quality as ever.