No longer second fiddle: ‘Recorder’ Kalsoy set to get subsea tunnel

A subsea tunnel connecting the island of Kalsoy to the Faroese mainland is firmly in the cards, backed by historical precedent that demonstrates how controversial infrastructure on the island can transform into a vital economic engine. As the Faroese government pivots away from a previously planned ferry replacement in favor of a permanent fixed link, Jacob Vestergaard, the Minister of Infrastructure, announced that state-owned subsea tunnel company Norðoyatunnilin will take charge of and completely finance the project’s design and planning phase. To facilitate this, the government is introducing a bill to the Faroese Parliament (Løgting) this autumn to amend the law governing Norðoyatunnilin, utilizing the company’s available capital to kickstart technical preparations.

The ambitious proposal follows a legacy of infrastructure development on Kalsoy that was once highly contentious. From 1979 to 1985, four narrow road tunnels—Vatnsdalstunnilin, Ambadalstunnilin, Heimaratunnilin, and Trøllanesartunnilin, alongside Teymur í Djúpadal, an unlit branch off from Trøllanesartunnilin primarily intended for sheep tending—were blasted through the island’s steep ridges to connect its isolated northern villages. At the time, the project triggered national controversy due to its unusual scope for such a small population, earning Kalsoy the nickname ‘Blokkfloytan’ (The Recorder) as the long, narrow island almost resembled a flute perforated with holes.

During that era, Blokkfloytan became a nationwide symbol of what critics perceived as overly generous, misguided public policies, with many questioning the utility of building all those tunnels for just a handful of tiny villages. Today, however, that skepticism has entirely vanished. The 1980s tunnels are now unanimously viewed as a resounding success and an example of effective long-term investment. They have become the literal cornerstone for Kalsoy’s accessibility, facilitating its boom as a world-famous tourist destination—famed for its dramatic landscapes and the Kallur Lighthouse—proving that infrastructure can create its own demand.

Pivot from ferries

The current decision marks a major strategic shift for the regional infrastructure of the northern islands. Initially, the government had prepared a 170–200 million DKK (23–27mn EUR) project to construct a brand new ferry to replace the aging vessel serving the Kalsoy route, alongside tens of millions in planned harbor upgrades at Syðradalur and Klaksvík.

However, following a public meeting in Klaksvík, Minister Vestergaard declared that a subsea tunnel is “the only right solution.” The tendering process for the new ferry has been put on hold indefinitely while formal engineering design and planning for the tunnel get underway.

Meanwhile experts and local advocates point out that a fixed undersea link makes far more economic and demographic sense over a long-term horizon.

• Infrastructure: The proposed underwater tunnel between Borðoy (Klaksvík) and Kalsoy (Syðradalur) is estimated to span just over four kilometers.

• Construction timeline: According to veteran tunnel expert Kristian Stórhamar, actual construction would take approximately three to four years to complete once geological surveys are finalized.

• Financial estimates: Initial construction costs are estimated around 450 to 600mn DKK (60 to 80mn EUR). When factoring in standard government risk margins of up to 40 percent for unforeseen geological complexities, the total budget ceiling could reach up to 840mn DKK (140mn EUR).

Long-term viability



Supporters of the fixed link emphasize the stark contrast in ongoing costs. While a new ferry is cheaper upfront, it carries an estimated 15mn DKK (2mn EUR) in annual operating costs. By comparison, the tunnel’s annual maintenance is projected at just 3.75mn DKK (0.5mn EUR).

Proponents point out that the financial framework can successfully mirror the funding models of the Faroe Islands’ existing subsea networks—such as the Vágatunnilin and Sandoyartunnilin—relying on a mix of government capital injections, loans, and modest toll fees. Assuming a baseline traffic flow of 160 vehicles per day, toll fees could easily generate over 4.4mn DKK (0.6mn EUR) in annual revenue.

‘A century forward’

No wonder the advancement of the project has been met with widespread celebration on Kalsoy. The total population of the island, despite the tourism boom, has dwindled to below 100, from around 150 back in mid 1980s.

Local advocate and Syðradalur resident Bjørn Kalsø hailed the formal design directive as a “massive step forward” and excellent news for the isolated community.

Historically, Faroese regions that switch from ferry reliance to subsea tunnels experience robust population growth and economic revitalization, whereas ferry-dependent islands tend to face systemic decline. Local advocates strongly argue that building the tunnel will effectively push Kalsoy’s socio-economic development 50 years into the future, whereas sticking to a ferry solution would push the island 50 years backward—creating a massive 100-year developmental delta for its community.

Kalsoy’s four settlements

Syðradalur: The southernmost village and the main port of arrival for the ferry from Klaksvík; founded later than the others, in 1812.

Húsar: A small community located midway down the island, known for its colorful houses and its picturesque church.

Mikladalur: The largest village on Kalsoy, set inside a dramatic U-shaped valley; famous for the local legend of the Kópakonan (the Seal Woman) statue and deep-rooted folklore.

Trøllanes: The northernmost inhabited settlement, featuring green valley views and serving as the starting point for the popular mountain hike to the Kallur Lighthouse.