Faroe population surges to 55,640 fueled by migration

The population of the Faroe Islands reached 55,640 residents as of September 1st, 2026, marking a significant acceleration in demographic growth.

According to the latest figures released today by Statistics Faroe Islands, the population grew by 894 people—a 1.6 percent increase over the preceding 12 months—representing a growth rate three times higher than the previous period.

“This rapid expansion marks a strong rebound for the Faroe Islands, reaching demographic growth levels not seen in the islands for six years,” the statistics agency noted.

The primary catalyst for the demographic surge is a nearly sixfold increase in net migration compared to the prior year, the agency reported.

The net population gain of 894 is broken down into two main components:

• Net migration: Added 699 individuals, fueled by a simultaneous rise in arrivals and a decrease in departures.

• Natural growth (birth surplus): Contributed 195 individuals, remaining relatively stable compared to previous tracking periods.

Notably, 90 percent of the net migration consisted of individuals without prior local residency ties, while 10 percent were returning residents. Experts highlight a positive shift in the latter group, reversing a multi-year negative trend where more residents with local ties typically left the islands than returned.