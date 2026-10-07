Rising catch quotas offer potential boon for Faroese pelagic fleet

The Faroese pelagic fishing fleet is looking toward an expanded 2027 season, following a substantial upward revision in recommended catch limits released by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES). Alongside preparing for these scientific updates, the Faroese government is finalizing its strategy for the upcoming annual bilateral fisheries negotiations with Russia.

Data from the latest ICES assessments outlines a notable biological improvement for Northeast Atlantic pelagic stocks:

• Mackerel: ICES recommends a 102-percent increase in catch limits to 352,938 tonnes. According to reporting from SeafoodSource, this adjustment comes as spawning stock biomass has recovered above its critical biological threshold.

• Blue Whiting: Recommended catch limits are up 25 percent to 1,064,191 tonnes, marking the maximum annual increase permitted under the stock’s long-term management framework.

• Norwegian Spring-Spawning Herring: Recommended catches rise by 10.1 percent to 588,004 tonnes.

For Faroese operators, these adjusted scientific recommendations offer an opportunity to increase export volumes after several years of stricter catch constraints.

The expanded biological limits also provide additional context for the island nation’s broader maritime strategy. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Fisheries, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, confirmed that the Faroese government coalition has agreed to proceed with annual fisheries negotiations with Russia.

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