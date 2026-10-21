Boomtown: New housing, handball hall coming to Strendur

Sjóvar municipality is experiencing a development boom, driving a wave of new infrastructure projects in Strendur to accommodate a rapidly growing and historically young population.

The transformative opening, in late 2020, of the Eysturoy Tunnel has, in the words of mayor Hans Anders Jacobsen, “changed the entire trajectory of development” in the municipality. Local authorities are now moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan that includes dozens of new residential units and a long-awaited dedicated sports hall.

Tunnel-powered surge

According to recent statistical data, Sjóvar municipality holds the distinction of having the youngest average population among all Faroese municipalities. This youthful demographic is expanding rapidly.

As of August 2026, the population of Sjóvar municipality reached 1,346 residents. This marks an increase of 77 people compared to the same month last year, a 6.1-percent growth rate that stands as the highest relative population surge among all municipalities along the Skálafjørður fjord.

Mayor Jacobsen emphasizes that the subsea infrastructure connection has fundamentally altered the area’s outlook. He told Faroe News that “the Eysturoy Tunnel has made a huge difference and changed the entire trajectory of development here.”

Scaling up

To match this influx of residents, the local council is expanding housing options through two major initiatives:

• Nónvarði residential allotment: A new development consisting of 10 individual building plots situated at the south end of Strendur just below the main road. These plots are dedicated to traditional family homes, aiming to give more people the opportunity to build and plant roots in Strendur.

• Lághálsur housing project: A much larger-scale development featuring 56 modern housing units located above the old fish processing sites. The municipality’s Technology and Industry Committee has already evaluated competitive bids for the site and recommended that the city council finalize the building agreements.

New handball hall

As the community expands, municipal leaders are also focused on upgrading local quality of life and sports facilities. A centerpiece of this effort is the construction of a brand-new sports hall specially designed for handball.

A dedicated sports facility has been a long-held dream for Strendur residents. The new hall will explicitly optimize training conditions for the local sports club, StÍF, giving them the space needed to expand their athletic programs.

The project officially cleared a major hurdle on September 24, when the city council approved the core building brief and voted to put the construction work out to a closed tendering process.

Mr. Jacobsen, who took office after securing the highest personal vote count in the 2024 municipal elections, is delivering on his promise to maintain the development momentum of his predecessors. With concrete breaking on housing projects and a new sports arena on the horizon, Sjóvar municipality is actively building the infrastructure to match its status as the Faroe Islands’ fastest-growing youth hub.