Faroese music artists to perform again this year at The Great Escape

Four Faroese music names will be featured again this year at The Great Escape music festival in Brighton, UK, following the 2022 performance of Faroese artists at the festival for the first time.

According to Faroe Music Export (FMX), singers Marianna Winter and Brimheim as well as the group Æðrasoppar are set to perform in Brighton in May. A fourth artist will be revealed at a later date, we’re told.

The three-day festival in mid May which traditionally draws audiences from all across the world, has earlier hosted artists such as Ed Sheeraln, Adele, Sigrid, Aurora, Mø, Bastille, Bon Iver, Mumford and Sons, Laura Marling and many more.

“The Great Escape, established in 2006, is the festival for new music, showcasing 500 emerging artists from all over the world in 30+ walkable venues across the city and a pop-up festival site on Brighton Beach,” as per the festival’s website.

The Faroese artists will be giving at least two public performance each, and in collaboration with the G! Festival. An event will also be held for representatives from the music industry as well as the public where the Faroese artists will also be performing. According to Faroe Music Export, this event turned out well at last year’s festival.

Glenn Larsen, director of FMX, said that they are “very excited to once again be represented at such an important festival like The great Escape.”

He added: “The artists who performed last year have all received positive feedback, which has translated into new deals and new connections.”