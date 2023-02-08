200 damage reports in wake of extreme storm

The Faroes started off this week with extremely bad weather, resulting in public transport cancellation and delays. On Tuesday and through the early hours of Wednesday, weather conditions were especially rough with power outages and several storm damage of concerning roofs, sheds, cars and windows.

According to news media, police received about 200 reports of damage across the islands between 6pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday. Over 40 of these reports came from Eystur Municipality, comprising the villages of Gøta and Leirvík. The latter in particular was hard hit, with damages to buildings and a van sent flying to land upside down, just inches away from plunging into the marina.

The storm resulted in most of the country being hit by four blackouts between 10pm and 6:40am. Suðuroy, which was also badly hit, however, was spared from blackouts, according to utility company SEV. Notably, a large building in the town of Vágur was severely damaged.

Police advised against any driving before 10am Wednesday morning.

