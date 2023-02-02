Birth rate decreases as 7.7 percent fewer babies born last year compared to 2021

626 babies were brought into the world in the Faroes during 2022, all but one born at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands, the hospital reports.

Last year’s number of new arrivals was thus 7.7 percent lower compared to 2021, which saw 678 newborn babies.

The birth statistics of 2022 were just about evenly divided between both sexes, with 318 baby boys and 307 baby girls being born.

Meanwhile, an unusual feature in last year’s birth statistics is seen in the number of twins arriving, with the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands reporting 12 pairs of twins in 2022.

On average, each baby born to first-time mothers weighed 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds), while for those born to mothers who had gone through childbirth before the average weight was 3.8 kg (8.4 lbs) for. Roughly a third of the babies weighed more than 4 kg (8.8 lbs), six percent of them 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs) or more.

A total 175 women gave birth to their first child last year in the Faroes, 209 gave birth to their second, 175 to theird third, and 48 their fourth child.