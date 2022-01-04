A crowd like none other

One of the highlights of 2021 for the Faroe Islands national football team, and their fans, was the away fixture against Denmark on November 12th, irrespective of the fact that the Danes won that game by 3-1.

There, in the midst of a packed roaring Parken stadium, with 35,531 spectators, were 2,000 hardy Faroese supporters. These Faroese supporters sang proudly and loudly throughout the match — going toe to toe with the vocal Danish support. It was possibly the highest away attendance by Faroese supporters in history (if anyone has verification on this, please feel free to comment).

In fact, the number of Faroese supporters in attendance accounted for a mighty 3.73% of the entire current Faroe Islands population (currently 53,513 according to Hagstova a.k.a. Statistics Faroe Islands).

We can use other countries’ population size data to draw an excellent comparison to showcase how impressive this feat is.

When we look at the current English population (currently 56.2 million according to the Office for National Statistics) a 3.73% of this population would equate to a staggering 2.1 million people being in attendance at the away game (not that any stadium in the world could remotely fit such a number)!

The same percentage for the most decorated international team ever, Brazil (current population of 214.6 million according to Worldometer), would mean a staggering 8 million away fans would have been cheering them on, which is a bigger population than Paraguay, Serbia, and former World Cup winners Uruguay — to name but a few. Can you imagine trying to fit over 8 million Brazilian fans in the away end at the Parken Stadium? Indeed, this is a bigger crowd than the entire population of Denmark.

The Parken stadium itself has a capacity for 38,065 spectators, which in fact would equal a very substantial chunk of the Faroe Islands’ overall population (71.13% of the Faroese population, to be precise).

To accommodate 71.13% of England’s population, the Parken ground would have to hold a mighty 40 million. And for Brazil’s population, an incredible 152.7 million capacity stadium would be required, a crowd greater than the population of Mexico.

Stats such as these strongly visualise the underdog story of the Faroe Islands and the intense or fanatic football nature of the island group.

Scoring a goal against Denmark and taking them to the wire both home and away shows in itself just what an achievement this is — and something every Faroese fan can be proud of. Denmark has 108 times the population of the hardy Faroe Islands or, in other terms, the Faroese people account for just 0.91% of the entire Danish population.

We have always been dubbed the diminutive underdogs of world football, and to see such hearty and boisterous Faroese supporters together, like we did that November night in Copenhagen, was a sight to behold. To cap it off with a goal was the cherry on top of an exhibition of Faroese unity and patriotism.

Below are two videos plus a photo from that game.