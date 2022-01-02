A glimpse of Vágur’s unique new year’s eve spectacle — video

When it comes to new year’s eve celebrations, there’s nothing quite like that of the town of Vágur on the island Suðuroy. There, a grand torch parade alongside huge candle light trails headlines a program that culminates around a midnight bonfire — featuring a stunning 45-minute, world-class fireworks show. The warm and festive atmosphere of Vágur’s New Year’s Festival can only be experienced by actually being there on new year’s eve, which of course we were this time around. This short video made with mobile phone cameras (poor audio recording) can in no wise convey that atmosphere yet it may offer a tiny hint at what it looks and feels like on the spot.