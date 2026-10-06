Heroics to heartbreak: Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands men’s national football team suffered a heartbreaking late collapse, drawing 2-2 against Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena on Tuesday after squandering a comfortable two-goal advantage. Simultaneously, group favorites Slovakia secured a dominant 4-0 away victory over Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium. This crucial combination of results leaves the Faroe Islands alone in second place in League C, Group 3, with 4 points heading into the definitive final window.

The Faroese side controlled the first hour of play in Central Asia with physical and tactical dominance. Petur Knudsen broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, towering over the defense to head home a precise corner from Jóannes Bjartalíð. In the 63rd minute, midfielder Géza Dávid Turi celebrated his 25th birthday in style, unleashing a magnificent, curling long-range strike into the top corner to put the visitors up 2-0.

The entire landscape of the match shifted just two minutes later. In the 65th minute, Faroese wing-back Martin Agnarsson committed an unnecessary challenge to receive his second yellow card, leaving his team undermanned.

Kazakhstan instantly capitalized on the tactical disarray. Sergei Malyy halved the deficit in the 68th minute by blasting a volley off the post. Eight minutes later, a heavy defensive miscalculation and a missed high claim by goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge allowed Nuraly Alip to head into a completely empty net, leveling the score at 2-2.

Malyy received a straight red card in the 85th minute for a brutal tackle on Mattias Hellisdal, but the ten-man Faroese squad was forced to hold on and settle for a disappointing draw.

Group C3 standings

Following the conclusion of Matchday 4, Slovakia has broken away at the top of the group, while the Faroe Islands cling to the crucial promotion play-off spot.

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇸🇰 Slovakia 4 3 1 0 +7 10 2 🇫🇴 Faroe Islands 4 0 4 0 0 4 3 🇲🇩 Moldova 4 1 1 2 -5 4 4 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 4 0 2 2 -2 2

November deciders

Head coach Eyðun Klakstein now faces major administrative and roster questions before the final two group stages next month: