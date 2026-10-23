Resilient Faroese women pull off stunning late fightback to hold Austria

The Faroese women’s national handball team staged a late-game comeback to secure a thrilling 33-33 draw against Austria on Thursday evening in Tulln. Trailing by five goals with less than ten minutes on the clock, the Faroese refused to yield, scoring a cold-blooded penalty with just six seconds left to freeze the hosts on their own court.

Playing on away soil against a physically imposing Austrian side in an international friendly preparing for the upcoming EHF Euro 2026, the Faroe Islands faced a steep uphill battle.

The hosts capitalized heavily on early technical errors and missed opportunities, pushing the Faroese defensive lines to their limits and leaving team Faroe with an 18-15 deficit at halftime.

Weathering the storm

The true character of this Faroese squad shone brightest when the game seemed farthest out of reach. Facing a 30-25 disadvantage with only ten minutes remaining, the coaching staff deployed a high-stakes, aggressive 5-1 defensive formation.

This tactical gamble completely rattled the Austrian offense:

• Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy spearheaded the press, applying relentless pressure at the front.

• Rakul Wardum turned into a brick wall in the second half, registering six crucial saves, including a critical penalty stop.

• Ró Reginsdóttir injected vital pace and tallied 3 assists in a phenomenal senior international debut.

The attack caught fire in the final minutes, orchestrated beautifully by Jana Mittún (7 goals, 5 assists) and powered by Pernille Brandenborg’s 6 goals on the line.

With the seconds ticking away, the Faroe Islands forced a dramatic late penalty. Despite the team having uncharacteristically missed four penalties earlier in the evening, Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy—who finished as top scorer with 8 goals—stepped up to the line with absolute ice in her veins. She calmly slotted the ball home with six seconds left, capping off a spectacular team performance.

The incredible result serves as a massive moral victory for the squad, especially following the heartbreaking pre-match news that key playmaker Súna Krossteig Hansen will miss December’s European Championship due to a severe knee injury.

Squad Halftime Fulltime Faroe Islands 🇫🇴 15 33 Austria 🇦🇹 18 33

The Faroese offense saw strong scoring contributions from across the roster, led by Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy and Jana Mittún.

Up Next: The team looks to harness this momentum into their next fixture against Austria.