HomeSportsHandballResilient Faroese women pull off stunning late fightback to hold Austria
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Resilient Faroese women pull off stunning late fightback to hold Austria

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
Jana Mittún in an attempt on the Austrian goal, in Tulln, Austria, October 22nd, 2026. Image credit: Christian Krutis—Speedshot.

The Faroese women’s national handball team staged a late-game comeback to secure a thrilling 33-33 draw against Austria on Thursday evening in Tulln. Trailing by five goals with less than ten minutes on the clock, the Faroese refused to yield, scoring a cold-blooded penalty with just six seconds left to freeze the hosts on their own court.

Playing on away soil against a physically imposing Austrian side in an international friendly preparing for the upcoming EHF Euro 2026, the Faroe Islands faced a steep uphill battle.

The hosts capitalized heavily on early technical errors and missed opportunities, pushing the Faroese defensive lines to their limits and leaving team Faroe with an 18-15 deficit at halftime.

Weathering the storm
The true character of this Faroese squad shone brightest when the game seemed farthest out of reach. Facing a 30-25 disadvantage with only ten minutes remaining, the coaching staff deployed a high-stakes, aggressive 5-1 defensive formation.

This tactical gamble completely rattled the Austrian offense:
• Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy spearheaded the press, applying relentless pressure at the front.
• Rakul Wardum turned into a brick wall in the second half, registering six crucial saves, including a critical penalty stop.
• Ró Reginsdóttir injected vital pace and tallied 3 assists in a phenomenal senior international debut.

The attack caught fire in the final minutes, orchestrated beautifully by Jana Mittún (7 goals, 5 assists) and powered by Pernille Brandenborg’s 6 goals on the line.

With the seconds ticking away, the Faroe Islands forced a dramatic late penalty. Despite the team having uncharacteristically missed four penalties earlier in the evening, Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy—who finished as top scorer with 8 goals—stepped up to the line with absolute ice in her veins. She calmly slotted the ball home with six seconds left, capping off a spectacular team performance.

The incredible result serves as a massive moral victory for the squad, especially following the heartbreaking pre-match news that key playmaker Súna Krossteig Hansen will miss December’s European Championship due to a severe knee injury. 

Squad Halftime Fulltime
Faroe Islands 🇫🇴 15 33
Austria 🇦🇹 18 33

The Faroese offense saw strong scoring contributions from across the roster, led by Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy and Jana Mittún.

Up Next: The team looks to harness this momentum into their next fixture against Austria.

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Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
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