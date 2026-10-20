Local.fo becomes FaroeNews.fo

Welcome to the new Local.fo that is now Faroe News! We simply believe it’s time to transition to a name that is more in line with our editorial vision and the wider perspective with regard to, for example, synergies with other publications, including our sister publication Faroe Business Report.

We have more exciting news in the pipeline as this project evolves. Consider the name change part of an ongoing development process, not tied to any change in management or ownership.

Over the coming days, however, we may experience a few technical issues related to the name change and necessary adjustments associated with it, so please bear with us.

Meanwhile we remain dedicated to the service that has motivated this publication ever since its founding in 2018: To bring news from the Faroe Islands—in English.

This publication is currently undergoing a name change, from Local.fo to Faroe News. The primary domain will be FaroeNews.fo but other domains will also point to the same address, including Faroe.news and Local.fo.