Faroe Islands frustrate Slovakia in stunning 1-1 draw

In what local media are calling the performance of the tournament so far, a resilient Faroe Islands side pulled off a massive footballing feat by holding group leaders Slovakia to a 1-1 draw on Friday night.

The tactical mastery of manager Eyðun Klakstein paired with a wonder-strike from substitute Adrian R. Justinussen earned the underdogs a thoroughly deserved point against a team ranked 45th in the world. The result keeps the Faroese dreams alive of fighting for a historic second-place finish in UEFA Nations League group C3.

Slovakia, entering the match with a perfect winning record, controlled much of the first-half possession. The visitors took the lead in the 39th minute through a stroke of terrible luck for the hosts; a Slovakian corner from the right was deflected off Odmar Færø and inadvertently knocked in by Gunnar Vatnhamar for an own goal, sneaking just inside the post.

Enter super-subs

The complexion of the game flipped completely in the second half. The tactical decision to introduce winger Áki D. Samuelsen and forward Adrian Justinussen—alongside strong midfield orchestration from Géza Dávid Turi and Jóannes Bjartalíð—injected immediate pace and energy into the Faroese attack. They completely overwhelmed the Slovakian defense for the first twenty minutes of the half.

The hosts came agonizingly close to scoring earlier when Hanus Sørensen unleashed a brilliant effort from the left toward the back post, only for the Slovakian goalkeeper to get a dynamic fingertip save to rattle the ball off the woodwork.

The defining moment of the match arrived in the 66th minute. Deep defender Andrias Edmundsson—who put on a masterclass in the backline all night—sent a magnificent long ball up the pitch to Samuelsen. Under intense pressure, Samuelsen managed to control the ball beautifully and tee up a pass to Justinussen.

Running at full speed, Justinussen unleashed a ferocious 19-meter rocket that flew cleanly past the keeper, striking deep into the corner to level the score. It marked a milestone for Justinussen, registering his first-ever competitive international goal for the senior national team.

“It felt like an immense relief to see the ball fly fast across the pitch and into the net,” Justinussen reflected after the game.

Gritting it out

Slovakia pushed heavily for a late winner, testing the Faroese resolve with a powerful header at the back post. However, a spectacular defensive effort ensured the Faroe Islands walked away with a great result.

Manager Klakstein praised his squad’s fighting spirit, noting that the tactical shift completely altered the game’s momentum. “That moment in the second half when we really went after them was actually impressive,” he told public broadcaster KVF. “It’s perhaps the best moment we’ve had considering the opponent.”

Reflecting on the result as a whole, Klakstein added, “We could have lost, and we could have won… It was a fantastic goal that Adrian scored, and I fully expected him to find the back of the net during these fixtures.”

In other news earlier today, Moldova pulled off a surprise 2-1 win over Kazakhstan, leaving the fight for the crucial second-place spot in the group wide open.

Next up for the Faroese is the away game against Kazakhstan, slated for October 6th at the Astana Arena in Kazakhstan.