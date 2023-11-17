‘Grand Old Man’ of Faroese pop: Robert McBirnie turns 80

On November 1st, Faroese singer, songwriter and entertainer Robert McBirnie turned 80. McBirnie is widely recognized as one of Faroese music’s most influential persons of all time. At the 2021 Faroese Music Awards he was honored with the Special Award for his substantial contribution to Faroese music.

In his home town of Vágur, Suðuroy, a large event was recently held to celebrate his 80th birthday and his extensive career in music and entertainment.

Born on November 1st, 1943 in Sørvágur, McBirnie has been active on the Faroese music scene for more than 60 years, and has released several albums both as a solo artist and—perhaps most famously—as lead vocalist of the Faroe Boys, a highly popular Faroese band of the 1960s.

In recent years perhaps best known as a compelling vocalist and live performer as well as an outstanding entertainer in a broader sense, McBirnie has often been called the ‘Grand Old Man’ of Faroese pop.

A few weeks ago, a biography of McBirnie was released, written by journalist Hilmar Jan Hansen. The book ‘Robert’ offers a detailed account of McBirnie’s life and career. McBirnie and Hansen have hosted several promotional events around the country, in Tórshavn, Sørvágur, Vágur and Runavík, with the final stop of the book tour scheduled for Monday, November 20th in Klaksvík.

Born during World War II, McBirnie was the son of a Faroese mother and a Scottish father who was stationed in the Faroes during the British occupation of the islands. McBirnie has worked as a qualified school teacher in Tórshavn and in Vágur, where he grew up. He is married with three children.