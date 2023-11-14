Kristian Davidsen returns to head Faroese Telecom

As of January 2024, Kristian R. Davidsen, who was the CEO of Føroya Tele (Faroese Telecom) from 2006 to 2015, will resume his former position.

Mr. Davidsen is returning to the helm following the unexpected departure, in September, of Jan Ziskasen, who held the top post for the past eight years. Acting CEO is currently William Joensen, who is also the Chief Financial Officer at Faroese Telecom.

Mr. Davidsen has for the past eight years been CEO of Greenland’s Tusass, the country’s national postal and telecommunications company.

Mr. Davidsen “is very familiar with the field of telecommunications,” the chairman of the board of non-executive directors, Bjarni Arnason, stated. “Especially with telecommunication in remote areas, after gaining substantial experience in the Faroes and Greenland. The board therefore views him as the right person to head Føroya Tele for the next couple of years.”

Alongside his work with Faroese Telecom and Tusass, Mr. Davidsen is also a member of the board of BankNordik, and a former member of the board of Nema, the Faroe Islands’ second telecom company.

Mr. Davidsen said that he is “pleased to have gotten the opportunity to return to the Faroes” and that he returns to his former position Faroese Telecom “with enthusiasm.”