Disney’s new Peter Pan live-action adaptation features Faroese landscapes

Disney’s newest classic live-action adaptation ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ will premiere in late April on the company’s streaming service Disney+. Partially filmed in the Faroe Islands and starring Alexander Molony and Ever Gabo Anderson in the title roles, the movie is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated classic ‘Peter Pan’.

The official movie trailer, released by Disney on February 28th, has Faroese landscapes featured quite prominently, in particular the Risin og Kellingin (Giant and Witch) sea stacks off the village Eiði, Eysturoy, plus two other locations that can be seen in the trailer, the Trælanípan cliff coast on the island Vágar, and the neighboring, westernmost island Mykines.

According to news reports, the Faroe Islands landscape scenes were shot in 2020. As per Guide to Faroe Islands, the islet Tindhólmur off Vágar, although not shown in the trailer, will also be featured in the movie.

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is set to premiere on April 28th, we’re told.