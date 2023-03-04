JFK co-sponsors UK’s National Fish & Chip Awards

Klaksvík-based fishing company JFK, a leading supplier of top-quality cod, haddock and other whitefish to fish and chip vendors across the UK under the name JFK Gadus, again this year co-sponsored the UK’s National Fish & Chip Awards.

As per the Representation of the Faroe Islands in London, JFK Sales & Operations Director Jógvan Hansen presented the award for ‘Quality Accreditation Champion’ to The Fish Works, Largs, at the National Fish & Chip Awards in London on February 28th, together with the event’s celebrity host, comedian Jason Manford.

“The UK’s annual National Fish and Chip Awards gala ceremony has been running for over 30 years,” the Representation of the Faroe Islands in London noted. “Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers, its purpose is to raise standards across the industry and support businesses involved in producing the iconic British meal of fish and chips. Fish from the Faroe Islands is a favourite on the UK market for its superior quality.”

The finalists for the Quality Accreditation category at the National Fish & Chip Awards 2023 as announced earlier by the National Federation of Fish Friers, “made it through to the final following extensive judging from an anonymous panel of industry experts.”

”The Quality Accreditation category celebrates businesses throughout the UK that give their customers the best quality fish and chips, and is sponsored by JKF Gadus, the Faroese fishing company.”