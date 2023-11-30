Jazzygold, Aggrasoppar to perform at Dutch music festival Eurosonic

In January Faroese music group Aggrasoppar and music artist Jazzygold are scheduled to perform at the 2024 iteration of the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) in the Netherlands, according to promotion agency Faroe Music Export, a.k.a. FMX.

Eurosonic is a prominent festival which has taken place in Groningen since 1996 and is considered one of the most important European events for the music industry. It will be held over the span of four days at several venues across central Groningen, from January 17th to 20th.

In addition to concerts, a conference featuring more than 100 panels, discussions, keynote speakers and networking opportunities will be held. According to festival organizers, the event usually attracts more than 40,000 visitors every year, among them over 4,000 industry professionals.

Among the numerous music artists having been featured at the Eurosonic festival: Aurora, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, James Blake, and Girl in Red. Last year, Brimheim and Kóboykex represented the Faroe Islands at the festival.

“It’s very rare that we get to be represented by two artists [at Eurosonic] the same year,” the head of FMX, Glenn Larsen noted. “I think it’s only happened once before, which was this year.”

In other news, four Faroese artists are slated to perform in February at the Trondheim Calling festival in Norway—Marius DC, Marianna Winter, Aggrasoppar, and Kóboykex.

Trondheim Calling, also a major event in the industry, showcasing new and upcoming artists, attracted 7,000 guests in 2020.

Mr. Larsen added that with Faroese artists booked for both Eurosonic and Trondheim Calling, “2024 will be off to a good start.”