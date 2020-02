Jóhan Christiansen, current Mayor of Eystur Municipality has decided not to run for reelection at the municipal election this fall.

The reason, according to Kringvarp Føroya, is that he wishes to leave local politics to pursue other things.

Mayor Christiansen is 42 years old and has been the Mayor of Eystur Municipality since the merging of the municipalities of Gøta and Leirvík in 2009. Before that he spent four year in the Leirvík Town Council.