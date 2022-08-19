This weekend in Tórshavn, a Japanese Film Festival

On August 20th-21st, a Japanese film festival is set to take place at the Kongshøll venue at the University of the Faroe Islands.

Japan’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Manabu Miyagawa, and the rector of the University of the Faroe Islands, Chik Collins, will be in attendance on Saturday to welcome visitors, the University announced.

With admittance free of charge, visitors will be given the opportunity to see Japanese films as well as Gudmund Helmsdal’s award-winning Faroese short film “Trøllabeiggi” (Brother Troll).

The Japanese films featured include: “Her Sketchbook”, “Ride Your Wave”, “Osaka Hamlet”, plus documentaries “10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki” and “The Past Is Always New, The Future Is Always Nostalgic: Photographer Daido Moriyama”.

In addition to the film screenings, there will be a reception each evening with Japanese Sake and snacks, we’re told.

An event program in English is available here…