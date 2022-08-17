fbpx
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
‘Akraberg’ marks new generation of Faroese freezer trawlers

By Bui Tyril
The new Akraberg fishing in the Barents Sea. Image credits: Tórik Ábraham Rouah.

With three newbuilds joining the Faroese fleet of freezer trawlers this year, the first — Framherji’s Akraberg — arrived in its home port of Fuglafjørður in early July. Since then the Akraberg has not merely left for its first fishing trip in the Barents Sea but is reportedly already on her way back to Fuglafjørður loaded with well over 1,000 tonnes of frozen fish.

With Akraberg delivered by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, “Framherji opted to follow the lead set by Norwegian fishing company Havfisk and Russian operator Luntos in going for Vard’s offering, which incorporated leading integrated technologies,” Hook & Net wrote.

The new vessel is a Vard 8 03 design, based on the Vard 8 02 which has already performed successfully for Norwegian fishing operators.

The Akraberg is soon to be followed by two other new freezer trawlers for the Faroese — the Gadus for Klaksvík’s JFK and the Enniberg for Tórshavn-based Havborg.

