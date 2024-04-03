Top int’l construction video channel features Faroe tunnels

B1M, a leading international video channel focusing on construction, has released a 30-minute documentary to highlight the road infrastructure of the Faroe Islands, in particular the two latest undersea tunnels, the Eysturoy Tunnel (Eysturoyartunnilin) and the Sandoy Tunnel (Sandoyartunnilin).

Narrated and hosted by B1M founder Fred Mills, the documentary ‘This is The World’s Most Remote Infrastructure Project’ provides an inside view of what Mr. Mills calls “one the longest undersea tunnels in the world” to “find something that doesn’t exist anywhere else—an entire roundabout sat beneath an ocean.”

“Incredibly, it’s just one part of a huge new tunnel network across a tiny island nation many won’t have even heard of,” we’re told.

Referring to the remoteness or “isolation” of the island nation in the Northeast Atlantic and its tiny population of less than 55,000, the video points out that the Faroes “has just completed a series of projects that much larger countries could only dream of.”

“So, how has this remote set of islands managed to pull off a task that would be extremely difficult—or next to impossible—in most other places? And why? What are its secrets, and perhaps most importantly, how has this changed the lives of the people here?”

The film takes the viewer on a trip across the islands and follows Teitur Samuelsen, CEO of Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar, the government-controlled owner-operator of the Eysturoy Tunnel and the Sandoy Tunnel, down to the deep under one of the tunnels to take a look at a water drainage system installed there.

