Faroe Islands fertility rate falls sharply to hit historic low

In a rather dramatic and historic decline, the total fertility rate of the Faroe Islands has dropped below the 2.0 mark, to as low as 1.86 children per woman of childbearing age, according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

“For the first time, the total fertility rate of the Faroe Islands has fallen below 2.0 children per woman of childbearing age,” the government agency noted. “It is now at 1.86 children for each woman of childbearing age. The fertility rate of the Faroes, which has remained especially high compared to other countries, is now more reminiscent of the fertility rates of other countries in Europe.”

“Since the start of this century, the total fertility rate of the Faroe Islands has stayed at around 2.5 children per woman of childbearing age,” the statistics bureau added. “This has changed significantly in the last few years. In 2016 the total fertility rate was 2.64 children [per woman of childbearing age]. It declined to 2.43 children in 2019, to 2.32 in 2021, and down to 2.07 in 2022. Then in 2023 it dropped under 2.0 for the first time, at 1.86 children. This is a dramatic decline in such a short number of years.”

The fertility rate is calculated as an annual ratio between the total number of births and the total number of women aged 15 to 49.

“Whereas the number of women of childbearing age has steadily increased in recent years, the number of births has remained more static,” Statistics Faroe Islands further noted. “Having stayed around 680 births per year from 2016 to 2021, however, it dropped to 632 in 2022 and 574 in 2023. The number of births has not been that low before, although a few single years have seen almost as low numbers. In 2011, notably, 581 children were born.”