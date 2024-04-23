Looking to strengthen ties between Faroes, Hebrides

The Hebrides and the Faroes have much in common and establishing a closer relationship between the two island groups would be beneficial, according to John Randall, chairman of The Islands Book Trust. Mr. Randall visited the Faroes earlier this month with the stated aim of strengthening the links between the two archipelagos.

The Islands Book Trust, based in the Outer Hebrides, is a registered charity “that works to extend appreciation of the history of Scottish islands in their wider context through talks, conferences, visits, publications, education and research.”

The Outer Hebrides, also known as the Western Isles, is a chain of islands off the west coast of mainland Scotland. The main town, Stornoway, well known by many Faroese fishermen, has a population of just under 5,000.

Situated “at the crossroads between the Celtic and the Nordic influences,” as Mr. Randall noted, the archipelago off the west coast of the Scottish mainland was once occupied by the Norwegians. The survival of Norse place names in the Western Isles and further east, such as in Orkney and Shetland, remains a constant reminder of the days of the Norse occupation, which ended in the mid 13th century.

“I think there’s a lot of scope to increase the understanding of the history of our two island groups by building up links,” Mr. Randall told Faroese broadcaster KvF.

“There are so many things we have in common,” he pointed out.

