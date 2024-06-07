Strike action persists as negotiations break down

Negotiations to resolve the current conflict on the Faroese labor market have broken down, media reported late Friday night.

“Both parties ultimately held on to their stated positions and therefore their was no basis on which to produce a negotiated proposal,” mediator Terji Sigurðsson stated. “As things stand the Mediation Agency can do nothing whatsoever,” he told KVF.

“We are saddened to inform you that the negotiations this evening failed and that the strike will continue,” Føroya Arbeiðarafelag said in a statement published on their Facebook page. The union added that they want to avoid affecting childcare.

“We have decided to give some exceptions to daycare places,” the statement further read. “From June 10th, daycares will be cleaned and the garbage will be picked up, so that families with small children can go back to work. Only by putting more pressure on the employers that need to import/export goods, and that cannot buy fuel, we will reach our goal.”

The head of the employers’ delegation, however, blamed the failure of the talks on the union representatives. “When the leaders of the four workers’ unions made the effort to issue a declaration on their will to negotiate, we assumed they meant what they said,” managing director Niels Winther of the Employers’ Association noted. “But there was no will to concede anything at all and that’s something that we’ve never experienced before in the context of such talks.”