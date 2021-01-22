Pictures: Subsea Eysturoy Tunnel roundabout completed with intended light coloring

A month after the opening of the giant Eysturoy Tunnel (Eysturoyartunnilin), the light coloring of the art piece at the center of the world’s first undersea roundabout has been completed.

On the December 19th opening day, more than 17,000 cars passed through the 11-kilometer road tunnel with people eager to catch a glimpse of the famous roundabout, decorated with a lighted sculpure by renowned artist Tróndur Patursson.

Pictures of the “jellyfish-like” roundabout went viral and were shared by several major news media outlets.

Patursson however noted during the earlier-than-scheduled opening of the tunnel that his art piece hadn’t yet been fitted with the intended lights, and that these would arrive after a few weeks.

Now having arrived last week, the correct lights have finally been installed, making the roundabout look even more colorful and intriguing, just like it was meant to be.

Photos by Ólavur Frederiksen — FaroePhoto.