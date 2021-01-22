G! Festival names seven more artists for 2021 line-up

The G! Festival has revealed an additional seven names to be featured on the 2021 edition of the acclaimed music event — five foreign and two Faroese acts.

The announcement comes on the back of the December presentation of the first ten acts of the 2021 line-up.

The artists named during this second round of line-up announcements:

• Katatonia (Sweden)

• Swangah (Faroe)

• Gaye Su Akyol (Turkey)

• Konvent (Denmark)

• The Holy (Finland)

• Joe & the Shitboys (Faroe)

• Antii Paalenen (Finland).

Like so many other festivals in 2020, last year’s planned G! Festival was cancelled, and whether or not there will be a festival at Gøta come July remains unclear at this point.

The first tickets for G! 2021 were put on sale in December but customers won’t be charged until May 1st, the deadline set for a final decision on whether to proceed with the event this year.

The first ten artists to be named for G! 2021:

• José González (Sweden)

• Tessa (Denmark)

• Eivør (Faroe)

• Busy P (France)

• MYD (France)

• Brimheim (Faroe)

• Auður (Íceland)

• Silvurdrongur (Faroe)

• Ghost Notes (Faroe)

• Raske Drenge (Faroe, Belgium)