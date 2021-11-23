Covid testing should ‘be required of all arrivals to the Faroes’ — Prime Minister Nielsen

Arrivals to the Faroe Islands, as of November 15th, are mandated to be tested for Covid-19 at the border, except those who present a valid ‘Covid Passport’. No fee is charged on such required tests however there is a charge payable for anyone requesting a test beyond what is legally required in the individual case.

Earlier the decision-making body on anti-Covid measures taken at the borders, the Epidemics Commission of the Faroe Islands, lifted the previously existing testing requirement for arrivals, then subsequently — amid rising infection rates — decided to resume mandatory testing in November, however with Covid Passport holders exempted.

Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen, meanwhile, has expressed his view that the testing requirement at the borders for all arrivals should remain in place regardless of whether or not a person holds a Covid Passport.

“Personally, I would prefer testing to be required of all arrivals to the Faroes, however it’s the Epidemics Commission that has the authority to make that decision,” the Prime Minister noted in reply to a parliamentary question.

Mandatory testing at the borders for all arrivals had been in effect for more than a year when it was lifted, and for the latter part of that period travelers had to cover the cost of the testing themselves.

Should a decision be made to reinstate mandatory testing for all arrivals at the border, the Government is set to recommend that a fee be charged to cover the cost.

“The Government has always been of the opinion that travelers themselves must cover the cost of the measures which are put in place at the border to prevent them from bringing disease into the country,” Mr. Nielsen said.