Public invited to mingle with ‘Living Books’ from diverse backgrounds at Tórshavn library

This Friday, November 26th, at 5 PM, the Integration Office of the municipality of Tórshavn in liaison with the Býarbókasavnið public library will be hosting a so-called conversation cafe themed ‘Living Books’.

The fact that people from more than 110 different nations now live in the Faroe Islands, and that almost four percent of all Faroese people today come from countries outside the Nordic region, speaks for itself. The Living Books event is intended to provide the public with an opportunity to meet some of these people of diverse backgrounds.

“Come to the cafe at the library and borrow a ´living book´ and have an informative conversation about life, countries and cultures,” we’re told. “It is free to borrow living books. You can only ´read´ them at the library and for at limited period.”

“You could ask them how they experience to be new in the Faroe Islands,” the organizers suggest.

