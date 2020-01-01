Happy New Year: Tórshavn skies light up despite heavy winds

Weather forecasts told of heavy wind speeds, which in turn had the fire department put out a ban on having bonfires (a popular New Year’s Eve tradition on the Faroe Islands), but this didn’t deter locals from wanting to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Despite wind speeds of up to 17 m/s, Tórshavn still saw its skies filled with a stunning display of fireworks and red parachute flares – a breathtaking sight to say the least – and making it obvious that it takes more than wind and rain to keep the Faroese indoors.

In terms of weather, this year was much worse than the previous two years, but looking at the amount of fireworks being sent up, we can’t say we saw any noticeable difference.

Happy new year!

Image credits: Ólavur Frederiksen / FaroePhoto

Liked the article? Support Local.fo on Patreon!