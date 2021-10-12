‘You won’t get anything for free against us’ — Faroe Islands v Scotland match preview

Heini Vatnsdal (4), pictured here in a recent match against Iceland, will likely be part of the Faroese midfield tonight. Image credits: Jens Kristian Vang.

Tonight, the Faroe Islands will play their last home game of 2021 against North Atlantic neighbours Scotland. The two nations are just 200 miles apart but are at completely different spectrums of the World Cup qualifying campaign, as the tartan army are two wins from securing a play-off spot in their bid to qualify for Qatar 2022, whilst the Faroe Islands sit second bottom. With just three games of the group remaining, it is a must-win match for both sides.

The Faroes will be without Meinhard Olsen, Sølvi Vatnhamar and René Joensen, but other than that have an almost full-strength side to choose from.

Regarding the match, coach Håkan Ericson stated, “If Scotland were to come here and not succeed then it would be a little bit of a fiasco. We have to have this in our mental balance. If we win, it will be great, but if Scotland lose, it could be a catastrophe because maybe they could lose second place. Everyone knows that. They could be nervous – maybe one game in 10, we can win this type of game. You won’t get anything for free against us; I can promise you that.”

And the head-to-head history between the nations makes for encouraging reading, with two home draws in 1999 and 2002. Can those results be replicated tonight?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT at a packed Tórsvøllur stadium.