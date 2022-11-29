fbpx
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeIngi's LensWorth saving: traditional Faroese boat
Arts & CraftsIngi's LensTradition

Worth saving: traditional Faroese boat

Ingi Sørensen
By Ingi Sørensen
0
21
Traditional Faroese boat in need of maintenance, at the King’s Wharf marina in Tórshavn. Image credits: Ingi Sørensen.

This old engineless boat with an outboard motor hole had drunk quite an amount of rainwater — or perhaps seawater because of a leakage?

Anyways, the traditional Faroese boats, with or without a wheelhouse, look fantastic even if this particular one appears to be in need of maintenance. People love the graceful curves and the traditional wood craft that go into building these boats but, unfortunately, the craftsmen skilled in this particular tradition are getting fewer and fewer.

I really enjoy taking pictures of the old wooden boats which can still be found in most places around the Faroes. But sadly, these boats seem to be in rapid retreat as the plastic ones are gaining popularity at fast pace. I wonder if, in a few years, the traditional Faroese boat will be relegated to a museum but I surely hope not. Let’s do what we can to save this proud tradition.

Previous articlePolish fisherman found dead in sea at West Harbour
Ingi Sørensen
Ingi Sørensenhttps://local.fo/the-faroe-islands-a-magical-land-ocean-safari-ingi-sorensen/
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.
×