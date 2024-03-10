World-famous artist Tróndur Patursson turns 80, celebrated at National Gallery of the Faroe Islands

Celebrating renowned Faroese painter and sculptor Tróndur Patursson, who turned 80 earlier this month, the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands is hosting an exhibition with artworks by him and his son, Brandur Patursson. The exhibition, titled ‘Light and Colour’ (‘Ljós og Litir’), opened in mid February and is scheduled to take place until April 7th.

Patursson was born on March 1st, 1944 in the village of Kirkjubøur, where he still lives. Among other things, he is famous for his paintings, sculptures and glass art. His adventurous expeditions at sea in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s have also contributed to his international fame.

“Tróndur Patursson is among the most respected artists in the Faroe Islands and among those who have garnered the most worldwide attention with several exhibitions and art installations,” the National Gallery noted. “Through an almost 60-year long and productive career, Tróndur Patursson har made great and important contributions to the art scene here on the islands and elsewhere, which has broguht joy to people of all ages.”

Among Patursson’s recent art installations is the light art decorating the world famous undersea roundabout of the Eysturoy Tunnel (Eysturoyartunnilin). Those who have passed through the Northern Tunnel (Norðoyatunnilin), will also have seen another one of his light art pieces. His often blueish decorations are on permanent display in a number of places and venues across the Faroes, both indoors and outdoors, and a few abroad as well, notably in Denmark.

“Patursson’s work always reflects the forces of nature, which he has often experienced with his own body during voyages of adventure on the world’s oceans,” the National Gallery further noted. “Laterally reversed reflections of nature often depict the infinite space of the cosmos, in which the boundary between heaven and earth disappears, and you become one with nature. His works abound in excitement and drama. Whether on canvas or made of glass, there is a depth to the colours that make the works instantly recognizable as his. Tróndur possesses a special appreciation for colours, and his gleaming tempera paintings succeed in translating colors into an emotional language, in which moments are imbued with melancholy.”