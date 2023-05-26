fbpx
Friday, May 26, 2023
Crime

Woman sentenced to one year in jail after smuggling 100 grams of cocaine to Faroe

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
Stock photo of anonymous woman. Image credits: Sky News.

Earlier this week, a 31-year old woman was handed a one-year prison sentence in the Faroe Islands Court for smuggling a sizeable amount cocaine to the Faroes.

The Danish woman had arrived at Vagar Airport on May 5th, when she was arrested by customs officials after they had caught her with about 100 grams of cocaine, according to police.

The woman was detained and subsequently taken to court, where she confessed to the crimal charge and accepted the one-year sentence, in line with the prosecutor’s argument as confirmed by the court.

The women was to be begin serving her sentence immediately, a police officer said.

