Welcome to the Future: Olsen release new music video

Faroese music artist Dan Olsen has released his newest music video to his newest single ‘Welcome to the Future’.

The international award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, whose given name is Dánjal Rói Olsen, comes from Argir, Faroe Islands, however for the past few years he’s been based in London, UK.

Olsen’s newest music video was shot in the Faroese village Saksun this summer.

“The dark weather of the day fit the mood of the song very well, and the video has several hidden messages,” he noted.

Olsen has himself written and produced the song, with mixing and mastering by Matt Lawrence, who won a Grammy for his work on the album ‘Babel’ for British group Momford & Sons.